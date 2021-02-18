x
St. Louis entrepreneur Karl Lewis’ Lace Gods opens “sneaker museum” on Cherokee through February 22

Lace Gods is a sneaker brand that produces custom street wear, specialized sneaker paint jobs and accessories.

ST. LOUIS — With the growing popularity of sneaker culture, there is a new sneaker museum and retail shop on Cherokee Street.

N2EXISTENCE is a project of The Luminary by year-long artist in residence, Aaron Fowler, and made possible by STLMade.

The storefront on Cherokee is where a growing group of participants from around the region can present their work to the public and collaborate directly with the artist to create new works to share.

St. Louis entrepreneur Karl Lewis’ “Lace Gods” brand has now opened a month-long “sneaker museum” in that space, and it runs through Monday, February 22.

Lace Gods is a sneaker brand that produces custom street wear, specialized sneaker paint jobs and accessories. The sneaker museum features pop-ups with other sneaker artists and aficionados, such as Brock Seals and R. Lamar, and will sell sneakers on consignment, as well as offer sneaker cleaning.

Lace Gods is now open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 2834 Cherokee Street in the N2EXISTENCE storefront. For more information, visit theluminaryarts.com.

