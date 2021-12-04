Lafayette Square House Tour celebrates 51 years featuring virtual and in-person experiences

The tour has been reinvented featuring a virtual experience, an in-person experience and everything in between.

ST. LOUIS — Experience Lafayette Square like you live there by taking part in the annual house and garden tour.

In 2020, tours were called off because of the pandemic, so organizers worked hard to reinvent it this year.

Over Memorial Day weekend, the house tour will be virtual, and the garden tour will be in person. There will also be restaurant pop-ups, booths and carriage rides going.

For the virtual portion, organizers hired a production company to put together a narrated video from the inside of eight homes, four of which are new to the house tour. Some were more willing to participate since thousands of people would not be walking through their home.

The tour will also have an in-person feature with limited tickets available to scroll through six fabulous gardens one day only.

It is encouraged to watch the virtual tour on your smartphone as you are strolling through the neighborhood and stop at the featured homes for a street view of each one.

The virtual tour is $10 and will be available for unlimited viewing May 29 – 31. The in-person garden tour is May 29 and also costs $10.