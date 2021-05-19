Lakeside Renovation & Design can keep the elements at bay

Lakeside Renovation & Design can help with siding, windows, and more!

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — St. Louis weather is ever changing. We want to introduce you to a company helping families in our community keep the elements at bay with quality products for your home.

Lakeside Renovation & Design is a full-scale renovation company. They are experts at installing solid windows as well as installing fantastic siding products. They can also help with your home as a whole whether you want to add a room or do interior renovations. All of their craftsmen are very skilled.

Lakeside Renovation & Design has in-house interior designers and in-house architects and drafters. They want to help be a part of the designing of your space. Design consultants will take the time to really listen to what you want from your project, no matter how big or small.

St. Louis can be a very harsh climate whether that be handling high heat and humidity or low freezing temperatures. Lakeside Renovation & Design offers James Hardie fiber cement siding. It will serve as a solid, protective shield for your house. Fiber cement siding from James Hardie will not expand and contract like wood does, but will still giving you the same look.

All of the consultations and renderings are free. This is a locally and family owned company that offers a lifetime workmanship warranty.

Lakeside Renovation & Design’s main showroom and office is located at 139 Chesterfield Industrial Blvd. Give them a call at 636-978-5000 or visit lakesiderenovationanddesign.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.