Largest oyster festival in the Midwest returning to the Schlafly Tap Room

The world is your oyster, or in this case, the Show Me studio! Thursday morning, Schlafly Beer’s Manager of restaurants and events, John Elafros, alongside two professional shuckers joined Mary in studio to share about Schlafly Beer’s Stout & Oyster festival. John explains this event is the largest of its kind in the Midwest. They fly in over 80,000 oysters and 20 professional shuckers from both coasts and brew more than 10 stouts exclusively for the festival. There’s live music from great local bands, and fans of the festival look forward to catching up with their favorite shuckers every year.