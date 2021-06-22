Local med spa owned by a mother-daughter duo

This pair has a true passion for everything they do, and they are especially excited about the new services they are offering.

ST. LOUIS — What makes a med spa called Laser Me unique is that the women behind it are mother and daughter.

Laser Me Emsculpt Bus Tour is holding a bus tour on Thursday, July 8 – a way to try out the new Emsculpt Neo technology for free. Reservations are required in advance at lasermestl.com. That website is also where you can learn more information about all the services offered.

Laser Me is located at 14014 Manchester Road. Give them a call at (636) 391-0015.

