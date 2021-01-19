Tips on changing your perspective and creating a better life – even in isolation

Laura Day is a practicing intuitive and author of multiple books who says the time is now to expand your perception.

ST. LOUIS — New York Times Best-selling Author Laura Day has spent three decades helping individuals, organizations and companies use their intuitive abilities to create changes in their lives.

Even during a pandemic, your life does not need to be put on hold. Day is a practicing intuitive and author of multiple books who says the time is now to expand your perception.

“Times that challenge our normal routines and sometimes, even in times of crisis, allow us to get out of our box – or more aptly, shove us out of our box of routine. And all of the sudden, we have to innovate,” said Day.

She also says one of the most important things is to set goals and continually create new ones. “It directs you toward something that you want that perhaps you couldn’t have achieved before. You may have lost your job that you hated. This is a time where it’s really important to say, ‘Okay, this is what I want to be doing.’ Let me look for the can-do in my environment.”

Another way to change your perception is by using sleep. Day suggests writing things you want to accomplish down before going to sleep, and your intuition and subconscious could be a source for you.

Creativity is a tool to expand your life. She says to introduce something special each day – maybe it’s breaking up the day with a board game or anything else that ruptures a stagnant routine.

To check out all of Day’s best-selling books, visit lauraday.com and check out her free intuitive and healing offerings on Instagram.