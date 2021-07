This family-owned business is one that stood the test of time.

ST. LOUIS — Laurie’s Shoes has been around for 70 years, and it’s not your typical shoe store.

The store specializes in comfort and fashion, and it offers a very wide range of sizes.

Laurie’s Shoes is located at 9916 Manchester Road in St. Louis.