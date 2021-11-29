A taste of Paris in St. Louis

Le Macaron French Pastries of St. Louis can be found in Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Leave your passport and Euros at home and save the travel for another time because Webster Groves has welcomed a shop just like one you would find in Paris: Le Macaron French Pastries of St. Louis.

Even if you don’t speak French, you will be wishing you could after coming here. Jim McKibben owns Le Macaron French Pastries of St. Louis. It’s the first one in the area.

Pick up a box of macarons to give as a gift or get comfortable and treat yourself to some alone time in the café. Le Macaron is also popular for date nights. After all, what is more romantic than being transported to Paris for the evening?

Le Macaron has seen tremendous success since opening up its doors in Webster Groves thanks to long hours and tons of product in stock. Along with pastries, you can find other items like coffee, fruit gels, edible lipsticks, French gelato, and more.

There are 21 macaron flavors to choose from. These fly out of the shop fast, and they can last a few days in the fridge if you don’t eat them right away.

So, get your macaron fix and then some without leaving the country.