Le Meridien hosting permanent jewelry pop up event with Link X Lou

Link x Lou offers permanent, welded jewelry that is custom fitted to each customer’s wrist, ankle, neck or finger. Each bracelet, necklace, anklet or ring is clasp-free and made using sustainably sourced, 14k white and yellow gold chains and is meant to be worn every day as a no-fuss, minimalist jewelry piece that stays on as long as you like. Mothers and daughters can book an appointment with one of Link x Lou’s “linkers” at Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton this Mother’s Day to get their own permanent jewelry pieces as a symbol of their never-ending bond. Guests can book a Link x Lou Mother’s Day appointment online here.