Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton hosts first ever "Paws in the Pool Party" inviting furry friends to the rooftop

Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton is hosting its first-ever “Paws in the Pool Party'' on its rooftop pool deck to close out the summer season with pups in the pool!

At Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton, pet friendly is more than a policy, it is a part of the culture. From their welcoming dog mural at the hotel’s entrance to seasonal gelato pup-cups served in their restaurant, they are dedicated to bringing joy to the pets of their guests as well as providing unique ways for locals to relax and have fun with their dogs too.

“Paws in the Pool Party” is happening this Sunday from 2-4 PM right on the pool deck. Furry guests are invited to swim and play together in the pool while their owners relax poolside.