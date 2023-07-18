x
Show Me St. Louis

Learn how to build a successful business with your spouse from the Common Cents Couple

Tuesday morning, the Common Cents Couple, Aleisha and Anthony Davis, joined Mary in studio to share about The Couplepreneur Blueprint.

Turn your shared dreams into a thriving business with your partner! Tuesday morning, the Common Cents Couple, Aleisha and Anthony Davis, joined Mary in studio to share about The Couplepreneur Blueprint. The couple is hosting a 4-week coaching program for building a successful business with your spouse or partner. The entrepreneurs share they will guide attendees through the essential steps, strategies, and insider secrets of building a business together. With their expert guidance and proven methodologies, guests can gain the confidence and knowledge needed to achieve entrepreneurial success as a power couple.

The event kicks off July 25th at 6:30 p.m. with weekly sessions to follow.

Learn more by visiting https://www.thecouplepreneurblueprint.com/.

