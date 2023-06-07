Learn how to ‘own the cookout’ with 3 simple recipes from The Cook’s Book

Bri McKoy is an accidental home cook, the author of The Cook’s Book and a lover of gathering people around her everyday table. She is the creator of The Everyday Kitchen Masterclass, a five-week online course that teaches people how to become more confident home cooks. Thursday morning, she stopped by the Show Me kitchen with recipes on how to own the Cookout: a drink, an appetizer, and a sauce that pairs with every kind of BBQ. Take a look!