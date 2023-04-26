Learning history through music with No Tears Project St. Louis

Honor and learn about St. Louis's civil rights history through music

ST. LOUIS — No Tears Project St. Louis is being co-presented by Gateway Arch National Park, Jazz St. Louis, and Oxford American, and is taking place April 26-29. The completely free program includes concerts, workshops for high school students, and a panel discussion featuring prominent St. Louis artists and community leaders. There's also the world premiere of new music, poetry, and dance commissioned specifically for the St. Louis residency.

The first event is a panel discussion on Wednesday, April 26 at 6:30 pm at Gateway Arch National Park Theater, and features civil rights heroes Elizabeth Eckford, a member of the Little Rock Nine; as well as St. Louisans including activist Percy Green, and Lynne Jackson, the great-great-granddaughter of Dred and Harriet Scott. Journalist Carol Daniel will moderate the discussion.