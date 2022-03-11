Leave it to the Pros: Titan Granite is here to help with your next project

Malik Wilson recently stopped by the new 16,000 square foot showroom and warehouse in Fenton, MO.

ST. LOUIS — When choosing your countertops, cabinets, and other items around your house, you want it to be perfect and what better place to stop at than at Titan Granite in Fenton.

At Titan Granite they understand the investment you are making when you decide to purchase Granite, Marble or Quartz Countertops. They want to eliminate your worry about spending extra money eating out every night because with Titan Granite the average kitchen downtime is only a matter of hours.

Templating, or measuring the exact dimensions of your countertops can be done on top of your existing countertops allowing you to keep your kitchen up and running while they fabricate your new countertops.

They also eliminated the need for you to travel to multiple locations to select and purchase your new countertops. Your entire countertop purchase and fabrication occurs in house at Titan Granite. This puts money back in your pocket as we have eliminated stone transportation costs and risks associated with that.

Their 16,000 square foot showroom-warehouse houses over 100 unique granite, marble and quartz slabs. One stop into their showroom is all you need.

Once you select your stone countertop from their warehouse they begin fabricating it, in house, as soon as the final template is complete.

To learn more visit titangranitestl.com.

