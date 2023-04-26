The legacy of Kyle Andersen: New treatment for pancreatic cancer brings hope to families

Washington University is leading a national clinical trial for pancreatic cancer, but it all started with one man

ST. LOUIS — “For Kyle, if you look at the statistics, it should have been 3 months,” says Kian-Huat Lim, MD, Ph.D., Washington University Medical Oncologist.

On October 24th, 2021, crippling stomach pain led Kyle Andersen to the E.R. On this day, the healthy, fit 47-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. predicted with only three months to live.

It was then that the husband and father set out on a fight, alongside his wife, Kira, and his young three little ones. A fight for a cure.

“This treatment was based on a discovery in my lab where we discovered a novel therapy,” says Dr. Lim.

Washington University Medical Oncologist, Dr. Lim met Kyle shortly after his diagnosis. The Siteman Cancer Center Researcher shared with the family about his lab’s recent discovery.

In simple terms, Dr. Lim explains pancreatic cancer cells have immunity of their own, which is why it is one of the most aggressive and deadly tumor types. However, his team discovered that by blocking a major inflammatory pathway or blocking the cancer cell’s immunity, those cells then become sensitive to chemotherapy and some immunotherapies.

The treatment more than doubled survival in a mouse model of pancreatic cancer. So then, came Kyle. Kyle Andersen was the first human to receive this therapy.

While the therapy did work and was showing signs of hope, Kyle had other complications start to arise causing him to step away from the treatment for a brief period.

After a courageous fight against pancreatic cancer, Kyle died on April 3rd, 2023. At the age of 48, death came much too soon taking a husband, father, son, brother, and friend.

However, it is his legacy that does and will remain with us all.

“He did not respond to chemotherapy, so thankfully miraculously it responded to the therapy, so it is one patient that gives us a lot of hope,” says Dr. Lim.

At a time when hope for survival seemed small, Kyle went on to live for 17 months. Including many more joys, family gatherings, trips, football games, and even a Disney vacation with his children.

Kyle's courage, alongside the inspiring strength of his wife, Kira, has resulted now in a clinical trial extending this treatment to other cancer patients too. For the Andersen family, the fight goes on, sharing their story of determination in an effort to give families more time with their loved ones, but also hope.

Kyle’s story has and continues to change the lives of those around the world.

“We have had many inquiries from people all over the world, and we have a lot of emails asking when the trial is open, so in a way, Kyle has indirectly touched many people around the world,” says Dr. Lim.