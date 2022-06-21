Lerner and Loewe’s 'Camelot' returns to the Muny after 13 years

Malik Wilson sat down with the King himself to share how this year's show will have a little spin to it.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

The Broadway legend returns for its first Muny production in 13 years.

Come re-discover this powerful, moving and enchanting tale of romance and political intrigue, as we all live for “one brief shining moment.”

Based upon T.H. White’s novel, Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot features a lush and Excalibur-sharp score, including “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “What Do the Simple Folk Do?” and of course, “Camelot.”

With this enchanting classic tale, you are guaranteed an unforgettable (k)night at King Arthur’s Round Table.

The Show runs at the Muny, June 22 through June 28. Single tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at muny.org.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.