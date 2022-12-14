Let it Glow: Missouri Botanical Garden lit with nearly 2 million lights during annual Garden Glow event

As if Missouri Botanical Garden didn’t shine bright enough, nearly two million lights cover the property this holiday season to celebrate 10 years of Garden Glow.

ST. LOUIS - As if Missouri Botanical Garden didn’t shine bright enough on its own, nearly two million lights cover the property this holiday season to celebrate 10 years of Garden Glow.

Organizers sure are letting it glow this year with so much more to offer than the beautiful view.

Guests can enjoy a nice stroll through the garden to find new and improved exhibits. Some exhibits are lifesize, others are even larger than that. The garden is glowing with bright lights of all shapes and colors that blink to the tune of very merry music.

Photo frames and blow up snow globes make the already picture-perfect Garden Glow that much easier to capture. This year, guests can line up for a chance to sit on Santa’s sleigh and take a picture with him before he makes his way out to deliver gifts. A quick selfie is allowed, too!

Missouri Botanical Garden is offering DIY s'mores stations to satisfy your sweet tooth and help keep you warm. You can reserve a fire pit online for a party of up to 25 people.

The warm sweet treats don’t end over the fire. There are also cocktails available throughout the garden to leave you feeling like you’re wearing a sweater. Of course, these drinks include “wrapped in a sweater” and others with an apple cider base.

For those needing a bit more to bite than that, Missouri Botanical Garden’s Sassafras restaurant is now open with an array of meals to choose from. View the full menu here.

The garden is hosting the last family night of 2022 Wednesday, December 14th with $3 tickets for children.