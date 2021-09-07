'Let Them Eat Art' takes place tonight in Maplewood

'Let Them Eat Art' is not an art fair, it's a celebration of the arts. Artists and musicians showcase and demonstrate their work and engage the public. Visual artists will engage the public through demonstration and discussion about their process, technique and inspiration.
The entire event is a self-guided adventure in live art, entertainment, music, food & drink throughout the streets and shops of Historic Downtown Maplewood. Visitors will have the chance to check out over 40 regional artists as they create art extraordinaire.
16th Annual Let Them Eat Art
Friday, July 9
6PM to 10PM
Historic Downtown Maplewood