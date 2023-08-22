Lewis & Clark Community College showcasing the award-winning work of photographer Robert J. Ellison

The young award- winning civil rights, Vietnam photographer, was killed in action. Journey through time with 100 photographs captured by him.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Lewis and Clark community college is commemorating the work of a young, award-winning civil rights and Vietnam photographer, who was killed in action. Robert J. Ellison, is known for his award winning work that focused on the civil rights movement and the Vietnam War. And now, you have the chance to see these photos in a whole new way!

Lewis and Clark Community College will showcase the award-winning work of Photographer Robert J. Ellison during a public photo exhibition and commemorative event in August. Both the exhibit and event, co-sponsored by The Hayner Public Library District, are free and open to the public.

The photo exhibition, which will mimic a journey through time in 100 photographs captured by the young photographer, who was killed in action at age 23 when a plane he was on was hit by enemy gunfire in Vietnam in March 1968.

It will run from Aug. 14-31 in L&C’s Hatheway Gallery. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

As the only surviving son of a soldier killed in World War II, Ellison, a graduate of Alton’s Western Military Academy and son of a Monticello College alumna, was exempt from military service in Vietnam.

To learn more about this event, visit https://www.lc.edu/community-visitors/campus-attractions/artexhibitions/unfiltered-lens.html.