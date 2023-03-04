LG teams up with NCAA for the 'Game 4 Good' campaign

ST. LOUIS — According to the NCAA Student-Athlete Well-Being Survey, the rates of mental exhaustion, anxiety and depression among student-athletes in the fall of 2021 were comparable to rates at the start of the pandemic. Through the "Game 4 Good" campaign, LG aims to help break the stigma around mental health by partnering with four NCAA student athletes from men's and women's college basketball programs that have demonstrated a deep commitment to mental wellness and advocacy work. Student-athletes Haley Jones of Stanford University, Flau'Jae Johnson of Louisiana State University, Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana University, and Jarace Walker of University of Houston will be featured in LG's video content series emphasizing the importance of mental well-being and how they "Game 4 Good."