Life in ‘moshn’ introduces the most comfortable shoes designed for women

Latitudes is a family owned and operated shoe company located just outside of St. Louis. They are best known for our brand KLOGS Footwear, which has been trusted by healthcare and hospitality workers for over 20 years. But now, they are introducing a new shoe for women on the go!

This morning, VP of Sales and Marketing, Matt Diekhaus, joined Mary in studio to share about moshn. mōshn was designed to be the most comfortable shoe for women on the move. Dynamic Motion Technology® provides stability when standing and an enhanced toe spring that naturally moves you forward. Keeping weight on the heel causes you to naturally stand up straight, which improves posture.