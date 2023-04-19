x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Show Me St. Louis

Lights, Camera, Action! Film Camp USA preps for summer program

Over eight weeks, students will first explore critical areas of media, film, and content production.

More Videos

Film Camp USA, presented in partnership with The Butler Group, Life Creative Group, and Beyond Productions, will host a life-changing creative experience for youth ages 13 to 18. Over eight weeks, students will first explore critical areas of media, film, and content production. Including speech and writing, art & design, computers, equipment, software and editing, research, organization, filming, and lighting. They will then utilize those skills to create one-minute short films based on this year's theme, Born to Fly. Additionally, campers will engage with top industry professionals from companies like Hulu and Netflix to learn first-hand the inner workings of media and entertainment.

Wednesday morning, their team joined Mary in the studio to share about their upcoming program. Take a look!

Consider donating to their cause by visiting https://www.filmcampusa.com

Before You Leave, Check This Out