Lights, Camera, Action! Film Camp USA preps for summer program

Film Camp USA, presented in partnership with The Butler Group, Life Creative Group, and Beyond Productions, will host a life-changing creative experience for youth ages 13 to 18. Over eight weeks, students will first explore critical areas of media, film, and content production. Including speech and writing, art & design, computers, equipment, software and editing, research, organization, filming, and lighting. They will then utilize those skills to create one-minute short films based on this year's theme, Born to Fly. Additionally, campers will engage with top industry professionals from companies like Hulu and Netflix to learn first-hand the inner workings of media and entertainment.