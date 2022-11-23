Lights, Camera, Animals: Dana DiPiazza previews popular, annual Wild Lights event at St. Louis Zoo

Sleigh bells are officially ringing and so are ‘jingle bears’ at the St. Louis Zoo. The popular, annual Wild Lights event is back and in full swing.

Dana DiPiazza stopped by Wednesday morning to bring Show Me St. Louis viewers a sneak peek.

In addition to all of the bells and whistles, the zoo has added even more sights to see including the largest tree the zoo has ever had in the nearly 20 years of putting on this event.

Attendees can find fabulous attractions, photo ops, and warm winter treats for purchase. Those sweet treats include smores kits and firepits spread throughout for roasting marshmallows.

Tickets include admission into the Wild Lights event, insectarium, 4D theater, penguin & puffin coast, and a craft for kids. Children under the age of 2 will not need a ticket.