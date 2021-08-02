Have you heard of the Lincoln University School of Law?

Andy Crouppen is telling the story of Lincoln University’s School of Law, a historically Black university.

ST. LOUIS — Missouri is home to four law schools, but did you know at one time it had a fifth. That fifth school was a historically Black university, The School of Law for Lincoln University. It only existed from 1939 to 1955, and Andy Crouppen from Brown & Crouppen is sharing the school’s story in honor of Black History Month.

Andy shares that in Plessy vs. Ferguson in 1896, the separate but equal doctrine was created. At this time it was determined that separate but equal was constitutional. Andy says that this meant instead of admitting Black students to the Missouri universities, it would be paid for them to attend law school at other locations.

Andy explains this meant that Black people had to leave behind their jobs, families, and communities for years in order to become lawyers when their white colleagues could just go to the school sometimes just down the street from their home.

In 1935, Andy says that Lloyd Gaines applied for admission to the University of Missouri School of Law, but he was denied admission. He then sued the school, and this led to the creation of the Lincoln University School of Law.

Fast forward to 1954, and the US Supreme Court ruled in Brown vs. The Board of Education that the separate but equal doctrine was in fact unconstitutional. The Lincoln University School of Law was absorbed into Mizzou’s School of Law in 1955.

