Lindenwood Athletic Department Champions Real Success

ST. LOUIS — In its first season competing at the NCAA Division I level, Lindenwood University continues to enhance the experience for all students. For student-athletes, the University is taking it one step further and leaning into the school’s commitment to all students – Real Experience. Real Success.

The University received a grant from the NCAA in the spring of 2021, which supported the development of the NCAA Experiential Internship for Diverse Populations at Lindenwood. Myah LeFlore, a graduate of Austin Peay State University, joined the team as an intern that fall. Throughout her internship, she gained experience in all aspects of the athletics department including operations, compliance, marketing, strategic planning, game-day execution, and student-athlete academics. Simultaneously, she earned her graduate degree from Lindenwood.

LeFlore has been recognized as a leader throughout her time in collegiate athletics, being selected to attend the NCAA Leadership Development forum as a student-athlete and being named an NCAA Emerging Leader as an intern at Lindenwood. LeFlore is also an active member of the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association (MOAA) and Women Leaders in College Sports (WLCS).

Upon completion of her internship, LeFlore joined the Lindenwood staff full-time as Coordinator of Athletics Compliance and is using her experiences to support student-athletes and foster a culture of Real Success.

