Lindenwood Community Day Lion Pride Tailgate is October 23

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Located in the heart of St. Charles, Lindenwood University has been deeply rooted in the community since 1827.

Over the years, the University has hosted many events in which the community has been encouraged to participate. This year, to bring the community together even more, Lindenwood has launched the new Lion Pride Tailgate.

The tailgate is a revamped community experience rooted in Destination Lindenwood, a campus-wide initiative engaging the St. Charles community with the University. This family-friendly experience offers attendees live music, access to local vendors, refreshments by 4 Hands Brewing Co. and Sugarfire Smokehouse, fun tailgating games, and all the excitement of Lions' Football.

To highlight the beautiful community that Lindenwood calls home, the Saturday, October 23 game has been designated as Community Day.

"Hosting a tailgate not only improves the football game day environment and creates an electric atmosphere for our fans, alumni and student-athletes, but allows for the University to partner with various members of the St. Charles community in order to foster a deeper relationship with the region in which Lindenwood calls home," Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Brad Wachler said. “We’re eager to welcome friends and families from the community to campus on October 23.”

Lindenwood has partnered with the Mayor and the city of St. Charles for this game to provide free tickets to the community so that everyone can experience the spirit of Lindenwood.

The tailgate will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday with live music from Trixie Delight. The Lions will take on Southwest Baptist University at 1:00 p.m. The game will also feature performances from Lindenwood’s national champion cheer and dance teams and the Lion Pride Marching Band.

Taking place on-campus later that evening is Lindenwood’s spooktacular Halloween event, Dark Carnival. This year’s event hosts local vendors, carnival attractions, and even a haunted hayride.

All members of the community are invited and encouraged to join these events, and Lindenwood looks forward to having friends and family on campus to celebrate the greater St. Charles community.

