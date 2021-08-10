Lindenwood Orchestra and Choir Invites the St. Charles Community to Join Their Ensembles

Students of all majors and any community member who has a love for music are welcome to join

ST CHARLES, Mo. — After nearly 20 years, Lindenwood University Orchestra and Choir ensembles are welcoming community members to join their ensembles as performers for the 2021-22 year. Lindenwood students and St. Charles community members can collaborate and create through their shared love for music.

Inviting the community to participate allows for ensembles to be larger and more diverse, allowing for bigger, more intricate pieces to be performed and creating exposure to intergenerational music-making. Members of the community discovered this opportunity through the power of social media sharing.

Ensemble members can utilize and experience all that the beautiful J. Scheidegger Center has to offer. “Drawing community members into this space, the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts, and allowing them an opportunity to perform in the center creates conversation and buzz about the professional series while also exposing them to our space,” Director of Choral Activities and Associate Professor Pamela Grooms said.

While there may be professionally trained musicians and singers in the ensembles, anyone, including students of all majors and any community member who has a love for music are welcome to join.

When both the community and Lindenwood students come together over a shared passion, both groups are able to learn and grow from working so closely with one another through the ensembles. They all have the chance to meet new people with shared passions and create lasting networking opportunities, often leading to meaningful friendships.

Fostering collaborative relationships between music lovers in the St. Charles community and at Lindenwood University is beneficial and fulfilling for everyone. People who are enjoying being part of the ensembles, are constantly reaching out to others and drawing more people in. This is bringing arts to the St. Charles community in a way that hasn’t been done for about two decades.

The Orchestra ensemble meets Monday evenings, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, contact Gary Brandes at gbrandes@lindenwood.edu.

The Choir ensemble meets Tuesday evenings, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information, contact Pamela Grooms at pgrooms@lindenwood.edu.

Website Link

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.