Real Experience. Real Success. The Lindenwood University College of Arts and Humanities prepares students for every future.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Lindenwood University’s College of Arts and Humanities offers students innovative academic and creative programs designed to provide immersive learning experiences that engage students and help them succeed in their careers and lives. The Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees in dance and cinema arts are excellent examples of two of the college’s visually stunning and creative programs. Like all of the college’s programs, they also provide students with Real Experience and prepare them for Real Success.

Tricia Zweier is Program Coordinator and Associate Professor of Dance. She leads a comprehensive curriculum that focuses on performance, choreography, pedagogy, and technique. As Zweier explains, “Our students come in sometimes with very clear goals, and through the curriculum they understand and they learn that they might have other strengths to set them up with a broader range post-graduation.” Students take technique classes in ballet, contemporary, tap, and jazz, and they can take special topics courses, including courses as expansive as West African dance, cruise line entertainment for dancers, improvisation, and partnering. They also take classes in choreography, so they learn the theory behind the composition.

Recognizing the benefit of cutting-edge skills, the program even requires its majors to take a dance and technology course. In this course, students learn how to develop websites, use video editing programs. create choreography reels, and edit audio. These differentiating skills allow dancers to promote their talents and be competitive in their careers.

Dancers also get the opportunity to choreograph and perform original pieces as students, and some of these pieces are featured in regional showcases and festivals. This year, for instance, senior dance student, Megan Mayer, is representing Lindenwood at the American College Dance Association (ACDA) conference.

“The dance program gives so many great opportunities to all students. I’ve been able to choreograph, I’ve been able to teach little masters classes here, really just setting myself up for what the real world looks like,” Mayer reflected. “With this piece especially, taking it to ACDA, getting live feedback from adjudicators who are in the industry, really is going to allow me to grow as a choreographer and in all other areas of my dancing.”

Like the dance program, cinema arts also provides hands-on and experiential learning, setting students up for Real Experience and Real Success.

Starting on the first day of class in the program, students get their hands on professional equipment and cameras. Students work in editing stations and are immersed in all stages of production. Beginning in the first year, cinema arts majors learn how to tell their own meaningful stories.

Lindenwood Cinema Arts Program Coordinator and Associate Professor Andrew Millians describes how the ability to gain real experience and get real success within this program is two pronged.

“They’re able to make projects now … so there’s the creative side of making all those projects and getting their mindset about how to pitch ideas, how to sell ideas, how to sort of make that happen,” Millians said. “The other side of that is sort of the technical; it’s the hands on of getting them comfortable with lots of different types of equipment, cameras, lights, editing, sound, so that from the moment they walk out of here, they’re positioned to tell stories, but they’re also positioned to work in a variety of fields in film and television production.”

By providing a wide range of opportunities in cinema arts, students get to understand various aspects of the industry. They get to discover what they are most passionate about as they prepare for their careers.

