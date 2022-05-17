Lindenwood University is Providing Quality Educators Through Hands on Higher Education Learning

Lindenwood’s College of Education and Human Services is preparing students for success while providing our region with the next generation of quality educators.

Lindenwood University’s College of Education and Human Services (COEHS) sets students up for success through hands-on, experiential learning opportunities within its curriculum instruction program; specifically, the initial and advanced teacher preparation programs.

The programs, which are divided into graduate and undergraduate, provide multiple degree options with engaged and supportive field experiences that help prepare students for a career in teaching.

“We offer our candidates many opportunities to be in the field, from the first semester that they enroll they will be participating in observations, tutoring, practicum placements, internships, all leading to a culminating student teaching experience,” Department Head for Initial Teacher Education Dr. Ronda Cypret-Mahach said.

The graduate programs offer various educational routes including, certificate, master’s, and doctoral degree programs.

“When you earn a graduate certificate or graduate degree from Lindenwood University, opportunities for advancement are more readily available. You will gain a deeper understanding of the field of study, and salaries will likely increase significantly,” Associate Professor of Curriculum and Instruction Vanessa Vandergraaf said.

What sets Lindenwood’s program apart from others is not only the hands-on learning opportunities, but the teacher preparation programs’ ability to work together with the local K-12 schools and prepare students for the future landscape of education, learning, and teaching.

By giving students the opportunity to actively learn in the field from day one, students are able to work with specifically selected host teachers in the St. Charles school district. This provides the student with an educational host classroom experience and also helps build their professional skills.

“So, we are first beginning with an observation, students then will move into a more engaged experience where they’re working with small groups of students in the K-12 arena,” Cypret-Mahach said, “Then they’re going to move to teaching lessons, helping them then to take over the entire classroom where they’re presenting entire units of study, helping with assessment, preparing lesson plans, lesson design, and then we have an internship, LindenTeach.”

The curriculum instruction program also puts a strong focus on leadership. Many students in Lindenwood’s program who become teachers eventually go onto administration and other leadership-oriented roles within schools.

“Insight is a part of leadership, and we want students to model the ability to access insight, and to lead in whatever realm, so we push that very aggressively, in fact, if you are in the classroom, you’re not just a purveyor of knowledge but you are a leader, an insightful leader. And that goes a long way to ensure the quality of our curriculum and the quality of the delivery of that curriculum with the school,” Dean of the College of Education and Human Services Anthony Scheffler said.

Because of their wide range of hands-on experience and advanced skills within the classroom, Lindenwood students and graduates of the curriculum instruction programs are constantly sought out by local and surrounding K-12 schools.

“As early as this morning talking with a superintendent, they asked, “Do you have any graduates for us, because we come to you first,” and we’re very pleased with that,” Scheffler said.

It is important that now more than ever, due to the teacher shortage crisis, that Lindenwood’s College of Education and Human Services’ curriculum and instruction program helps to provide the next generation of quality educators.

For more information, visit lindenwood.edu/education.

