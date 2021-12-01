Real Experience. Real Success. at Lindenwood University

Lindenwood’s School of Arts, Media, and Communications prepares students for Real Success

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. — Lindenwood University’s School of Arts, Media, and Communications provides students with the opportunity to gain real experience in a multitude of areas including art and design, digital marketing, cinema arts, and performing arts.

Fulfilling Lindenwood’s mission of Real Experience. Real Success, the School of Arts, Media, and Communications exposes students to advanced techniques and skill sets necessary for success in their field. However, these students don’t have to wait until graduation to put their knowledge into practice. Lindenwood students gain valuable experience in campus design labs, rehearsal rooms, and the on-campus radio station.

Students interested in a career in broadcasting and digital media have the opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge of radio operations working with 89.1FM The Wood, a 50,000-watt album adult alternative station, broadcasting in the St. Louis metro area. In addition to music, the radio station annually broadcasts dozens of college and high school sporting events through live streaming features.

Lindenwood University, founded in 1827, is an independent university offering more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in diverse areas of study and traditional and accelerated formats, including online. Lindenwood University is dedicated to providing real experiences, differentiating academic programs, promoting academic excellence, optimizing resources, and delivering a high-quality experience with the goal of successful student experience leading to a lifetime success.

Learn more at this link: https://www.lindenwood.edu/about/news/details/lindenwoods-school-of-arts-media-and-communications-prepares-students-for-real-success/

