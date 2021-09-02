Real Experience. Real Success. at Lindenwood University

Lindenwood Sciences Prepare Students for Real Success

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. — Lindenwood University’s School of Sciences seeks to align student learning with hands-on experience in support of the University’s mission, Real Experience. Real Success.

Through experiential classroom and laboratory courses, students are involved in learning by doing, and develop as talented professionals. Instilling critical thinking skills and data-based decision making are core to the study of sciences at Lindenwood University. Led by talented faculty across curriculums, these programs nurture a scientific attitude in students through their approach to investigation and discovery.

Karra Kastner, a senior at Lindenwood University, is interning this semester with the Wildlife Rescue Center in St. Louis county. Supported by Dr. Alison Albee, Kastner will spend the semester working with intake of injured wildlife and assessment of their overall health. Her time studying biology has prepared her for the precise record keeping of animal care logs she maintains in addition to other duties such as administering medication and feeding the animals in recovery.

Kastner is not the only student in the sciences using their education to engage in their field. Chemistry students work in various county crime labs, criminal justice students work in the juvenile justice center, and psychology students are engaged in both private and public institutions. And, in addition to these community-centric engagements, Lindenwood science students are active in the research initiatives of the University and have the opportunity to work individually with faculty on top-notch research.

For more information about Lindenwood University’s science programs, visit www.lindenwood.edu/sciences.

