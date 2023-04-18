Lindenwood University's athletic performance staff supports excellence on and off the field

Lindenwood University’s strength and conditioning program is providing current students with real experiences that promote real success in their careers.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — On the campus of Lindenwood University, student-athletes demonstrate their talents on the fields and courts of competition. But the work begins long before the competition starts, and game strategies are finalized.

The Athletic Performance staff at Lindenwood University prepare student-athletes to perform at their best, prevent injuries, and deliver a championship-level experience.

In addition to preparing student-athletes through resistance and cardio training, the Athletic Performance staff is also preparing future professionals through their commitment to the University’s promise of Real Experience. Real Success.

By engaging undergraduate students through coursework, and employing graduate assistants, the staff is providing insight into the industry and first-hand experience for aspiring professionals. Under the leadership of Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Performance, Michael Reese, future practitioners are enhancing their classroom learning in hands-on application. Students assist with developing training programs, supervising athletes through workouts, and supporting athletes returning from injury.

From the weight training in the fitness center to pre-game warm-ups, the strength and conditioning staff are preparing student-athletes for excellence in competition, and future industry professionals to be outstanding practitioners.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.