Lindenwood University Winterfest 2021

By Mia Tebbe of Lindenwood University

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Lindenwood University is excited to invite the community back to campus this holiday season for their annual Winterfest, a 35-year tradition, aimed to bring holiday joy to the campus and community.

Winterfest, formerly known as Christmas Walk, is a free event and will take place Sunday, December 5 from 4:30-8 p.m. on the heritage side of the Lindenwood campus. The event will provide holiday fun for the entire family with a variety of activities to participate in.

In an effort to increase community engagement as part of Destination Lindenwood, the University is thrilled to put on an event that will help strengthen their deep ties with the St. Charles community and spread holiday spirit.

“This event is for the community and because of COVID we haven’t had a lot of people on campus, so we are really excited to welcome the community back to our campus and really show off how beautiful our campus is and really grow that community partnership that we are building,” Director of Alumni Relations Rachael Heuermann said.

Guests are invited to take an evening stroll through 3,000 luminaries on campus, sing carols with Lindenwood’s a cappella group, Voices Only, decorate holiday cookies, create holiday crafts, listen to holiday stories read by Mrs. Claus, take family photos in a real sleigh, talk to Santa, and so much more.

“We have a really exciting opportunity this year where we are reenacting a photo from the 1920’s that the Lindenwood Ladies took when they were on campus. Families will have an opportunity to sit in a sleigh with horses and get their family portrait taken for the holiday season,” Heuermann said. “This photo was taken right after the Spanish Flu happened so considering we are coming out of the COVID pandemic, this is a great opportunity to show that we’ve persevered through many years and a great opportunity to show our history.”

To spread even more holiday joy, the university has partnered with Salvation Army. Families who attend Winterfest are encouraged to bring a new unwrapped toy to donate to a child in need. Those who bring a toy donation will receive a Winterfest t-shirt while supplies last.

For more information on Winterfest and a map of each event, visit Winterfest | Lindenwood University.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.