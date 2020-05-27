LinkedIn is here to help those just entering the workforce

It is a difficult time to be looking for a job, but LinkedIn can show you what is available.

MISSOURI, USA — Finding a job is difficult under normal circumstances and looking for work now is even more challenging. This is especially true for those just entering the job market. Blair Heitmann, Career Expert at LinkedIn, is here to help.

Blair notes that it is a challenging job market right now, but there are opportunities available. She says that there are currently 1.5 million entry level jobs available on LinkedIn. There are several different industries to look at, and she encourages people to be adaptable and look where their skills could really be applied.

When it comes to entering the job market, Blair says it is important to skill up. In college people often learn hard skills such as accounting and marketing, but soft skills like communication and problem-solving skills are just as valuable. You can work on these soft skills through LinkedIn Learning.

Westbrook Law Group can help find solutions to your financial problems Everyone has experienced their own set of problems in the midst of the pandemic, Westbrook Law Group can help you understand your financial options moving forward. ST. LOUIS - Brent Westbrook of Westbrook Law Group is here to tell us about his work in bankruptcy over the last 15 years.

Through LinkedIn you can also let recruiters know you are looking, and you can sign up for alerts so you know the second a job in your field is posted. Blair notes that networking is still very valuable, too. Just because you cannot meet someone in person right now doesn’t mean you can’t network.

For more information visit opportunity.linkedin.com.