Listing in the Lou: St. Louis couple uses historic tax credits to rehab home in Tower Grove South

Historic tax credits are an amazing option for home buying and selling.

This week, Sarah Francois of Keller Williams Realty St. Louis connected us with a St. Louis couple using historic tax credits to rehab their soon-to-be home in the Tower Grove South community.

Malik Wilson caught up with the couple, Chris and Mary, to find out the benefits of choosing a historic home and using historic tax credits.

"In Saint Louis, there's a huge historic neighborhood, collection of historic neighborhoods, and this house happens to be one," Chris explained. "The nice thing about buying a rehabbed historic home is you get those historic characteristics and you get new plumbing, new electric. So that's where things kind of get expensive when you're doing these rehabs to buy it, it's already done for you. You kind of get the best of both worlds."

