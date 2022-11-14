Listing the Lou: A villa listing in Ballwin is the perfect home for empty nesters

We recently met up with Sarah Francois of Keller Williams Realty to check out her new villa listing, the perfect home for empty nesters looking to downsize.

ST. LOUIS — Baby Boomers are flooding the housing market right now but finding the perfect space isn't easy.

Located at 3017 Arbor Station Court, the home has 3 bedroom, 3 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, main floor laundry, open floor plan kitchen, great deck, hardwood floors, a finished basement and beautiful finishes.

“The great thing about a villa is it gives you the autonomy of a house, but it’s got a similarity to condo with an HOA that helps maintain the outdoor space and the exterior of home," Sarah explaned. "So, no snow removal, no lawn care the roof is covered by the HOA. It makes it very low maintenance for home owners.”

The housing market does not have enough homes like this one to to meet the demand of the baby boomer generation - which Sarah sees as the largest segment of the home buyer market today.

“I wish there were more villas when I do have a villa listing there is very high demand. There are some home renovators that are trying to convert ranch homes to make them more user friendly for seniors," she said.

Sarah's biggest piece of advice for empty nesters who are considering moving out of their family home is to find an agent start planning now.

To get in touch with Sarah Francois, give her a call at (314) 677-6412 or visit sarahfrancois.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.