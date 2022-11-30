Listing the Lou: Dave Nations shares why despite market incline, home buying is still good

"Even though the rates are higher than they were this time last year it is absolutely still a good time to buy. The market is normalizing so our buyers are able to do things like negotiate inspection repairs, possibly negotiate the price or closing costs. In some cases the buyer can purchase contingent on the sale of their current home. So the terms the buyers are getting are much better than over the last year which is why this is a great time to purchase.," Nations said in a statement.