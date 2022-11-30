Listing the Lou: Dave Nations shares why despite market incline, home buying is still good

ST. LOUIS — Many might ask, is home buying a good option right now in todays market? According to Dave Nations, Founder of Nations Network powered by Keller Williams Realty, it is.
Malik Wilson caught up with Nations at 2641 Armand Pl, a recently renovated home in St. Louis, to share just why you should by now.
"Even though the rates are higher than they were this time last year it is absolutely still a good time to buy. The market is normalizing so our buyers are able to do things like negotiate inspection repairs, possibly negotiate the price or closing costs. In some cases the buyer can purchase contingent on the sale of their current home. So the terms the buyers are getting are much better than over the last year which is why this is a great time to purchase.," Nations said in a statement.
To learn more you can contact nations by phone 314-956-1047, website nations-network.com/, and or email Hello@nations-network.com.
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.
SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.