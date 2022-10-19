Listing the Lou: Do not wait to buy real estate, buy real estate and wait

Lance Merrick from Keller Williams Realty St. Louis and Vicky Vernon from Together Credit Union stopped by Show Me St. Louis with mortgage hacks.

Lance Merrick - Real Estate Advisor at Keller Williams Realty St. Louis and Vicky Vernon - Senior Mortgage Loan Office Together Credit Union stopped by Show Me St. Louis to discuss mortgage hacks and ways to work around the raising interest rates and historical levels.

Lance's tips:

Do not wait to buy real estate, buy real estate and wait.

Look at real estate like you're dating the rate, marrying the house, and divorcing the rent.

To get in touch with Lance, give him a call at (727) 488-7177. Or visit his website here.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.