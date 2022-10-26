Listing the Lou: Lakefront property in Pacific MO. is on the market!

Malik recently met up with Christie Lewis of Keller Williams to check out this beautiful home that just hit the market in the Lake Cattails subdivision.

ST. LOUIS — Malik recently met up with Christie Lewis of Keller Williams to check out her listing at 2740 Goose Landing Dr. in Pacific MO. 63069.

Christie explained that she loves selling not just St. Louis, but the surrounding areas like Pacific.

"One of the neat things about living in Pacific is it's right on the outskirts of St. Louis and home to only 6700 people. I feel like this is one of those towns that is a hidden gem. The views speak for themselves with lush tree landscapes anywhere you turn," she said.

The beautiful lakefront property has walls of windows overlooking the lake and beach. Located in the interactive community of Lake Cattails, there is no shortage of things to do! The subdivisions has loads of events, including "poker run by raft", Halloween celebrations, a fabulous 4th of July, cornhole tournaments and more.

This home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Plus, there's a finished lower level and a two car garage. It's the perfect set up families, a vacation home or a primary residence.

When it comes to selling your home, the importance of high quality photo and video is paramount. Christie uses Ty Smith from Studio 724 Photography for her real estate photos.

As you see, he does an amazing job. I think our job as Realtors is really to Market the property to the best of our ability. So, superior, professional photography is a non-negotiable for my listings," she said.

To get in touch with Christie, visit her website christielewishomes.kw.com or give her a call on her cell (314) 495-8260. You can also call the Keller Williams Realty St. Louis office at (314) 677-6770.

