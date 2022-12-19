Listing the Lou: Lance Merrick and team spread holiday cheer at Cedar Hurst

Merrick and his team stopped by the Des Peres senior living facility to give residents a Christmas spirit boost last week.

ST. LOUIS — Christmas is only a few short days away and folks all over are getting in the holiday cheer.

Even our friends over at Keller Williams who visited Cedar Hurst in Des Peres.

Lance Merrick, Real-Estate Agent, and his team visited the senior living facility to participate with residents in board games, drinks and snacks. It's safe to say everyone had a good time.

