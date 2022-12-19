Listing the Lou: Lance Merrick and team spread holiday cheer at Cedar Hurst

ST. LOUIS — Christmas is only a few short days away and folks all over are getting in the holiday cheer.
Even our friends over at Keller Williams who visited Cedar Hurst in Des Peres.
Lance Merrick, Real-Estate Agent, and his team visited the senior living facility to participate with residents in board games, drinks and snacks. It's safe to say everyone had a good time.
For more information, click here.
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.
SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.