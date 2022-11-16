Listing the Lou: Mortgage Hacks from Lance Merrick, Real Estate Advisor for Keller Williams Realty

Lance Merrick shares tips and tricks on how to save the most with current trends and on interest over time with mortgage hacks.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Lance Merrick - Real Estate Advisor at Keller Williams Realty stopped by Show Me St. Louis to share tips and tricks on how to save the most with current trends and on interest over time with mortgage hacks.

Lance's Tips:

Seller's Credits More and more sellers offer a seller credit that can be used for closing costs or as a 2-1 buy down that reduces the buyer’s interest rate and monthly payment during the first two years of homeownership, making the home more affordable. Lock and Shop Several lenders offer "lock and shop" allowing them more time (120 days) to find a home and allowing them time to readjust should the rates go down. Bi-weekly Payments A 30 year fixed $300,000 mortgage with a fixed interest rate of 6.625% would mean paying almost $380K in interest over the life of the loan, a 15 year at the same rate would translate to $170K in interest. Bi-weekly payments instead of monthly payments would equal 26 half payments a year instead of 12 full payments and can turn a 30 year loan into a 25.6 year loan. Round Up You Payment Rounding up is simple, increase the payment by $1 monthly, $900 first month, $901 second month and so forth, this could reduce the term of the mortgage by eight years.

Want more mortgage hacks from Lance?

To get in touch with Lance, give him a call at (727) 488-7177. Or visit his website here.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.