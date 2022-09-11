Listing the Lou: Tips for baby boomers in search of single story homes

Sarah Francois of Keller Williams Realty explains the opportunity and demand in the market for main floor living ranches, villas and condos.

ST. LOUIS — Wednesday mornings just got a bit more exciting here on Show Me St. Louis. We want you all at home to make the most informed decisions when it comes to life's big purchases and that includes finding the perfect home.



Every week, "Listing the Lou" will feature tips and tricks to tackling the housing market with a realtor from Keller Williams Realty St. Louis.

This week, Sarah Francois of Keller Williams Realty St. Louis shared tips for baby boomers looking to move out of their large family homes and move into homes where they can age near children and grandchildren.

"My clients are really looking for no stairs, or at least only 1 or 2 steps at the entrance. They are looking for main floor laundry. They want covered parking spaces. They want main floor bedrooms," Sarah explained.

The St. Louis area is struggling to meet the demand for homes like this, creating an opportunity in the market for builders and investors.

Next week, we're Showing off a new villa listing of Sarah's in Ballwin, MO. It's perfect for anyone looking for low maintenance first floor living. Tune in on Monday, November 14 to check it out and for more tips for Baby Boomers in search of single story homes!

To get in touch with Sarah Francois, give her a call at (314) 677-6412 or visit sarahfrancois.com.

