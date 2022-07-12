Listing the Lou: Why Winter is a great time to list your home?

"If you list now, you could be closing on your home right after the holidays versus just getting started when everyone else is," says realtor, Sarah Francois.

ST. LOUIS — Christmas shopping might be at the top of your to-do list, but experts say if you're looking to sell your home the winter months are a great month to do so.

Malik Wilson met with Sarah Francois, Realtor with Keller Williams Realty St. Louis who explains why.

"A lot of sellers think it makes sense to wait until after the holidays but there are very serious buyers looking right now and homes that are listed are garnering a lot of interest because inventory is low," says Francois. "If you list now, you could be closing on your home right after the holidays versus just getting started when everyone else is."

To learn more you can visit Francois' website or call at 314-677-6412.

