There is a Little Free Greenhouse in Old Town Florissant

A Florissant couple’s garden + little free library = Little Free Greenhouse

FLORISSANT, Mo. — We have seen little free libraries, little free art galleries, and now – little free greenhouses.

In a world where prices of everything keep on going up, a couple in Florissant is giving you something for free.

During the pandemic, Theresa Matoushek was looking for a way to do something for the community.

“I’ve always loved plants. I love my garden. And I’ve always loved those little free libraries,” she said.

So, she put those ideas together.

Her garden + a little free library = The Little Free Greenhouse.

Then, her husband, Lucian, made it a reality.

“We had some old windows lying around, and I always wanted to make a greenhouse out of them. So, I thought, might as well make something free for the community and create a little free greenhouse,” said Theresa.

Here’s how it works: you can drop off a plant and take one, or just take one or just leave one.

In a world where you won’t find much for free, you can count on The Little Free Greenhouse – no strings attached.

You can find The Little Free Greenhouse in the heart of Old Town Florissant on the corner of Jefferson & Rue St. Denis. It’s right next door to Hendel’s Restaurant.