This local company adds quirky, fun labels to its candles

Little Lemon Candles are handmade and poured right here in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — While many of us are still working from home, it can be nice to personalize your space. Better yet, it would be nice to have it smelling great all day long.

Little Lemon Candles are handmade and poured right here in St. Louis. The company’s quirky and sarcastic labels are the icing on the cake.

You can purchase any of the candles, room scents, wax melts and more at littlelemoncandles.com.

They are also available for purchase at Dharma & Dwell and The Cozy Shop in St. Charles. Little Lemon Candles also offers a subscription box, and you can follow along on social media to see what’s being mixed up next.