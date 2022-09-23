Live in the Lou: Disney On Ice presents 'Road Trip Adventures' this weekend at the Chaifetz Arena

Our entertainment expert, Dana DiPiazza, takes dancing and cooking lessons from the stars of the show

This weekend Disney On Ice is making a stop in St. Louis on the 'Road Trip Adventures' tour.

You don't want to miss out on the magic or your favorite characters putting on the performance of a lifetime.

Jessinta Martin, one of the Disney On Ice performers, stopped by to teach Dana one of the routines from the show.

After all that dancing, of course, they had to refuel. Bryan Santiago, Performance Director of Disney On Ice, joined her in the kitchen to talk about the importance of healthy eating while on the road touring, and shared healthy, Disney-themed recipes.

For more Disney recipes and family activities, visit DisneyOnIce.com.