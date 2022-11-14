Live in the Lou: Ghost of The Repertory Theatre’s Past returns with rendition of ‘A Christmas Carol’

The show kicks off on November 19 at 8pm and runs through December 30.

ST. LOUIS — The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is bringing back its spin on the classic, ‘A Christmas Carol,’ with plans to keep the show on the calendar each holiday season to come.

The show is filled with special effects, carefully curated costumes and a cast full of talent. Many of those talented actors reside right in our own community.

Dana DiPiazza paid a visit to the theater ahead of opening night to speak with two of the main characters, Michelle Hand, who plays Mrs. Cratchit, and Armando McClain, who plays Bob Cratchit.

Michelle Hand says it’s more than a familiar tale, but as the story unravels, there are many messages we could all use, especially during this time of year.

The last time The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis put on ‘A Christmas Carol,’ the world looked much different. Now, people can gather together for round two of the magical moments and begin a new tradition with loved ones. Attendees can plan to revisit the theater again next year for yet another spin on the Christmas classic as organizers intend to keep the show on the calendar for years to come.

