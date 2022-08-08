Live in the Lou: In the Heights

The show will run at STAGES St. Louis through August 22nd. Grab your tickets now online at StagesStLouis.org.

Now you have the chance to see the Tony-Award winning "Best Musical" from the creator of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda at STAGES St. Louis.

'In The Heights' is set in upper Manhattan and I have a feeling it's a show you won't want to miss.

‘In The Heights’ tells the tale of a largely Dominican-American neighborhood in Washington Heights, Manhattan over the course of just three days.

Ryan Alvarado plays Usanavi. Usanavi is a hard worker who takes pride in running his bodega and interacting with all walks of life that pass through his neighborhood.

“Bodega in any other common terms is like a deli. So, it's a really central place in the community where everybody comes to jump-start their day. So, He takes pride in that. And I think that brings a beautiful spirit into Shifts focus to many things. brings a beautiful spirit into his day as the show shifts focus from person to person we see that you know on this end of the corner we might be celebrating something that's going on we might be mourning a very heavy and heartfelt loss over here welcoming back someone to our community who we've missed dearly celebrating something as beautiful as potentially winning the lottery. Which is something I think many people of all walks of life like to fantasize and thought about the kind of things that happen in this stretch of time it really fits almost what feels like an entire lifetime in just three days and for the reality of our audiences in just two short hours and a 15-minute intermission," Alvarado explained.

It’s a show that represents strength in community.

These characters are no strangers to struggle as they overcome great challenges as the story unfolds.

There’s something that each and every audience member can relate to.

It's a story that hits home while unraveling the concept of the word “home” and what that really means.

The attention to detail and the talent that brings these characters to life is sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

A story that has everyone feeling inspired both on and off the stage.