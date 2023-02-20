Live in the Lou: 'Pavlov's Dog' celebrating 50 years

The internationally acclaimed Progressive Rock ensemble is performing live April 14th and 15th at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, IL.

ST. LOUIS — Pavlov’s Dog a St. Louis original progressive rock band is celebrating 50 years.

The internationally acclaimed Progressive Rock ensemble is performing live at their only US show on April 14th and 15th at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, IL.

This show will feature a retrospect of their classic music and albums along with founding and lead member David Surkamp.

The band performed on Television plaza ahead of the big show! Take a look.

For further information, click here.

