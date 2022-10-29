Live in the Lou: Scary-Good Halloweekend Events

Show Me St. Louis live entertainment expert, Dana DiPiazza, is breaks down some scary-good events this Halloweekend.

ST. LOUIS — Missing out on all the to-do’s with your boos will likely haunt you, so the Show Me St. Louis live entertainment expert, Dana DiPiazza, is breaking down some scary-good events this Halloweekend.

Starting off with some family fun, Eckert’s Fun Farm in Millstadt, IL is hosting Pumpkin Jamborees and Bonfires all weekend long. Bonfire sites with straw bale seating start Friday, Oct. 28 and continue through Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 pm to 10 pm. Each site can accommodate up to 25 guests with food and drinks available for purchase on-site.

On Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30, you can enjoy a pumpkin jamboree from 10 am to 5 pm. Attendees can expect live entertainment, festival foods, wagon rides and a long list of activities for the kids. There’s a wide variety for the whole family and plenty to entertain your tastebuds, too.

If you plan to go apple picking while you’re there, you can purchase your field access pass online in advance to save.

The “Legendary Central West End Halloween Party” is back, and again, there’s something for all ages.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the celebrations kick off at 11 am with a children’s costume parade. It starts in the parking lot of Walton Ave. and McPherson Ave. with Cinderella’s carriage and characters leading the way. The parade will be followed by a dance party, pumpkin decorating, live performances from your favorite princesses and more. It’s all going down at the Maryland Avenue Main stage.

And last but certainly not least, there are spirits in the garden!

The Missouri Botanical Garden is hosting its annual Spirits in the Garden event this Hallow’s Eve from 6 pm to 8:30 pm. As if there wasn’t enough to see as you stroll, you can expect the most spooktacular sights Friday night with a little hint of fright. Paranormal investigators will be in attendance to talk to guests and spooky, haunted stories of the garden will be shared to get you in the spirit. And speaking of spirits, admission includes samples from several, local distilleries, wineries, and breweries while supplies last.

Guests are encouraged to dress their best and in costume, but an outfit you can scavenger hunt in, dance the night away by the DJ, and sit with a fortune teller to hear the tales of your future.